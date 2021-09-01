Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.33 ($0.11). 807,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,001,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

