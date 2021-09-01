Origo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00060099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00133057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00050686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.04 or 0.00830409 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.