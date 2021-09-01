Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

