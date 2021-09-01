Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,413,000 after acquiring an additional 87,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,974,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

