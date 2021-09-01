Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

