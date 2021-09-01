Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 195.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 269,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

