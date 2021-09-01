Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 125% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00135957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00160835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.70 or 0.07426401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,522.66 or 0.99551975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00816059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01002810 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

