Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,645 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 365,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 77,321 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 102,619 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,625,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,075,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $690,694.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,846,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,946,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,744 shares of company stock worth $7,345,035. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

