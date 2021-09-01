Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $40.51 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 1st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $40.51 million and $58,115.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,547.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.23 or 0.07460313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.95 or 0.01345909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00369887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00136445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00629847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00377406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00356142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006216 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,166,623 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

