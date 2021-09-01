Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.85. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 3,983 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.65.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.