Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading 0% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. 7,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 5,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 4.79% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.