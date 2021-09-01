Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 9.6% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,916.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,692.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2,411.44. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

