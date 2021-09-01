PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,072,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.