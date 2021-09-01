Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.00. 63,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $464.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

