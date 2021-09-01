Pamp Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00817097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.