PancakeSwap Price Hits $24.01 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $495.62 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $24.01 or 0.00048557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00139759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.65 or 0.00830344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00147946 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 216,557,738 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

