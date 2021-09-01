Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.