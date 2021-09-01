Pangolin Hits Market Cap of $38.46 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $38.46 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00067673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00161026 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.58 or 0.07609265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.24 or 0.99902726 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.32 or 0.01001943 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

