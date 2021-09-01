Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

PH opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.28 and a 200-day moving average of $305.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

