Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 160,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,019. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

