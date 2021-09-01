Partners Group Holding AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 31.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 72.2% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 389,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163,493 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.5% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 10,181,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,995,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

