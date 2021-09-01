Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.25% of Ares Capital worth $22,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. 1,526,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

