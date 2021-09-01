Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,673 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $70,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.