Partners Group Holding AG Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. ONE Gas makes up about 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.40% of ONE Gas worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,027,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after buying an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after buying an additional 92,568 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $82.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.