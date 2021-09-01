Partners Group Holding AG Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696,241 shares during the period. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 1.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 1.44% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL remained flat at $$7.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. 808,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.