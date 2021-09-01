Partners Group Holding AG Has $34.46 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

WM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,077. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

