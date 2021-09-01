Partners Group Holding AG Has $54.44 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 3.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Equinix worth $54,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $25.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $868.84. The company had a trading volume of 460,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $869.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $819.29 and its 200-day moving average is $747.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,957 shares of company stock worth $21,099,337. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.