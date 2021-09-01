Partners Group Holding AG Has $88.57 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 5.4% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $88,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.96. 1,638,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,704. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $298.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

