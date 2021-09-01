Partners Group Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.05% of The Williams Companies worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after buying an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 6,575,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

