Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $288.55 Million Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,309,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,550,000. MultiPlan accounts for about 17.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 4.54% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

NYSE:MPLN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

