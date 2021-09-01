Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 108,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $85,821,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

