Partners Group Holding AG Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 3,289,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,768. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 111.96% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.