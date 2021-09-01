Partners Group Holding AG Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,527 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 3.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 2,635,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,964. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

