Partners Group Holding AG Sells 3,210 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises about 1.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.17% of Ares Management worth $29,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,726,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. 552,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $78.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

