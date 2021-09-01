Partners Group Holding AG Sells 43,603 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,603 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.15% of Fortis worth $32,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 80.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. 393,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

