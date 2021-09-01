Partners Group Holding AG Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,060 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.32% of Apollo Global Management worth $46,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,778,001 shares of company stock valued at $163,127,022. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

