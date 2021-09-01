Partners Group Holding AG Trims Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507,415 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 1.33% of SLR Investment worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $794.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLRC. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

