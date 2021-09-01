Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Update

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PTZIF remained flat at $$25.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Patrizia has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

