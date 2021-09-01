Patron Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. Patron has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $8,173.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00059969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00132602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00050535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00829522 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

