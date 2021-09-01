Paxos Standard Hits Market Capitalization of $945.72 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00127943 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026902 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

