Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Paycor HCM stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

