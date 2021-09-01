Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Raised to $44.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

PYCR stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

