PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.75. 5,560,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

