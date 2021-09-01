Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. 147,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,639,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $3,624,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

