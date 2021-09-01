Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.30

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 15339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

