Peanut 1-Day Volume Reaches $669,804.00 (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Peanut has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges. Peanut has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $669,804.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00131084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00849160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049405 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,095,706 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.