Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $887,533.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $887,533.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.08 or 0.07433642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.11 or 1.00834526 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01007085 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

