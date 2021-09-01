Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pengana Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

