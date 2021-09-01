Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 232,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $701,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 108.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 63.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

