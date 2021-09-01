Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II Purchases 2,297 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $105,662.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $331.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

